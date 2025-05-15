Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 55)

May 15 – Ep. 55: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and Ross McCorkle kick things off by discussing the 2025 schedule release and how it’s similar (and different) from last year’s version. Are the Pittsburgh Steelers set up for another December letdown? We give some of our way-too-early predictions to open up the show.

For the next topic, we talk about the George Pickens trade that happened last week and whether or not we like the trade value in return. We also talk about the current WR room and if we are buying what Omar Khan is selling about the 2025 situation being way different than last season. How large of a role will Calvin Austin III play and could the Steelers look to extend his contract this offseason?

For the third topic, we push back on some comments that Ryan Clark made on ESPN about Mike Tomlin’s message going stale and how he should leave the team.

To wrap things up we answer a listener question about the 12 draft picks the Steelers are projected to have.

Thank you for joining us for this 38-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

