Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 54)

May 6 – Ep. 54: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I kick things off by talking about Arthur Smith admitting that he had to pivot from his preferred offensive scheme last year to fit the personnel. We discuss how different the offense might look in 2025 and the various reasons why.

For the next topic, we discuss the high level of hype surrounding sixth-round QB Will Howard. How or when will he get his opportunity, and why did he slide to the sixth round of the draft? We grapple with all of those questions and more.

For the third topic, we talk about some of the top things to watch at rookie minicamp this weekend, including drafted rookies, undrafted free agents and tryout players.

To wrap things up we answer a listener question about George Pickens’ supposed compensatory value if the Steelers don’t trade him.

