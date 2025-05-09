Watch: The Depot 180 — May 9 — Episode 512

Episode 512 — May 9, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I start with discussing the blockbuster trade to ship WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. I go through the trade details and some of what Omar Khan said about how the trade went down. I also talk about rookie minicamp and hearing from some of the rookie draft picks for the first time.

