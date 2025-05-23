Watch: The Depot 180 — May 23 — Episode 516

Episode 516 — May 23, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss another recent media appearance by Aaron Rodgers but not much new information to go by. I also talk about Art Rooney II’s thoughts on the matter and the possible timelines for him to sign with OTAs and minicamp coming up. Finally, I discuss Will Howard and the prank calls he received during the draft as well as his budding friendship with Ben Roethlisberger.

