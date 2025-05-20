Watch: The Depot 180 — May 20 — Episode 515

Episode 515 — May 20, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss two recent podcast apperances by Steelers players. I start with Mason Rudolph talking about learning Arthur Smith’s offense, the QB depth chart and being ready to start. I then move to Derrick Harmon’s appearance on Cam Heyward’s podcast and talking about being uncertain if the Steelers were going to draft him.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.