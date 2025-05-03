Watch: Mike Tomlin’s Senior Bowl Conversation With EDGE Rusher Prospect

Way back in February, we wrote an article noting an extensive on-field conversation Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had with UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo. Though Oladejo is now a Tennessee Titan, we finally have a peek at what the two discussed in Mobile.

In a multi-part Senior Bowl documentary produced by PanCam Pictures, the show caught part of the conversation between Tomlin and Oladejo. Immediately after Tomlin introduced himself, Oladejo asked who the greatest defensive player Tomlin had coached before.

“Derrick Brooks,” Tomlin replied. “I was the secondary coach. We won a Super Bowl in the early 2000s. It’s not about physical talent. It’s about his crazy leadership and intellect. His football intellect is through the roof. Valedictorian of his high school class. He brought all of that. Brought all of that.”

Cool little nugget of Mike Tomlin's Senior Bowl conversation with UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo. Oladejo asked Tomlin who the best defensive player he's ever coached. Tomlin explained why it was LB Derrick Brooks. #Steelers (via @PanCamPictures) pic.twitter.com/3I84ATtBLj — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) May 3, 2025

Tampa Bay was Mike Tomlin’s first NFL job, a young coach hired by Tony Dungy to coach an established defense littered with Hall of Fame talent. Warren Sapp. John Lynch. Ronde Barber. But Brooks stood above the rest. An 11-time Pro Bowler, Brooks combined his physical and athletic tools to become one of football’s greatest middle linebackers. The athleticism to carry the seam. The smarts to know exactly what the offense wanted to do. The durability to never miss time, playing in all 16 games for 14-straight seasons, 224-consecutive outings.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2002, finishing with the No. 1 defense in points and yards allowed. In the championship win over the Oakland Raiders, the defense scored three defensive touchdowns, including a 44-yard pick-six by Brooks to seal the win.

In Pittsburgh, Tomlin’s coached no shortage of great defensive players. James Harrison, Troy Polamalu, T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward. But in their conversation, Tomlin picked Brooks and showing his age as now the longest-tenured coach, had to explain to Oladejo his background before becoming the Steelers’ head coach in 2007.

Ultimately, Oladejo was long-gone by the time Pittsburgh picked on Day Two of the draft and he was unlikely to ever be a serious candidate for the Steelers. But at the Senior Bowl, no coach is more hands-on than Mike Tomlin who cherishes opportunities to talk as many prospects as he can. In this case, sharing a bit of wisdom to a now-NFL rookie of what it takes to reach football’s pinnacle.