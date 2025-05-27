Watch: Healthy Roman Wilson Runs Routes To Begin Second NFL Season

After a rookie season that went belly-up thanks to multiple injuries, Roman Wilson is looking to hit the ground running this spring. Literally. Fully healthy after ankle and hamstring injuries in 2024, Wilson appeared to be a full-go during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first OTA practice Tuesday.

KDKA reporter Cassidy Wood shared this brief clip of Wilson running routes during an “on air” period early in the session, finishing with a catch over the middle. It appears he caught the pass from backup quarterback Skylar Thompson.

It’s just one snippet and there’s obviously no meaningful evaluation to make here beyond one important note. Wilson is healthy and soaking up reps he often missed a season ago. Considering he practiced with the team late last season, Wilson’s availability isn’t a shock. But it’s an important box to check for the beginning of spring workouts.

After impressing during the team’s four pad-less training camp practices last summer, Wilson rolled his ankle during the Steelers’ first padded practice. During the team’s 7-shots period of team drills, CB Anthony Averett tackled Wilson on a jet sweep short of the goal line. Wilson sat out the rest of the summer while recovering, missing the rest of training camp and the entire preseason.

After working his way back to health and the Steelers’ lineup, Roman Wilson dressed for the first time during the team’s Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But he logged just five offensive snaps and was not targeted. Shortly after, Wilson pulled his hamstring during practice and landed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Pittsburgh opened his window to return on Dec. 31, allowing him to practice, but he wasn’t activated from IR and never made it back to the Active/Inactive roster.

Following the George Pickens trade, Wilson’s chance for an impactful second season has only increased. Pittsburgh is counting on an internal wide receiver filling Pickens’ role as starter. Calvin Austin III is coming off his best season and could have an early leg up, but the Steelers haven’t given up on Wilson after spending a third-round pick on him a year ago.

Wilson will need to play well and show the traits that got him drafted. His speed, his route running, and his high-effort nature. But none of that matters if he’s spending more time with the trainers than his coaches. Wilson is healthy right now. He needs to stay that way the rest of the offseason.