Watch: Ex-Steelers WR Tyler Vaughns Makes Impressive One-Handed TD Catch In UFL

Tyler Vaughns was one of the top receivers in the UFL last season alongside other former Pittsburgh Steelers WRs Hakeem Butler and Deon Cain. Vaughns is once again in the top 10 for receiving yards as a member of the Arlington Renegades, and he just added to his season (and probably career) highlight reel with an insane catch.

Watch as he makes an impressive one-handed grab over the middle in the end zone for a touchdown, per SportsCenter on X.

Even the still shot in the thumbnail of the video above is impressive as he shows off his vertical jump and his full length with an outstretched arm. This catch brought the Renegades to within four points of the DC Defenders. That score happened just before halftime, and Vaughns already has two catches for 28 yards and two touchdowns on five targets.

He had another nice grab later in the game.

Tyler Vaughns is that dude‼️ pic.twitter.com/xDtcaOgELi — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) May 18, 2025

Vaughns’ stellar season in the UFL last year didn’t net him an opportunity in the NFL, but there is always the chance that he could land in a training camp later in the summer.

As an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2021, Vaughns initially signed with the Indianapolis Colts and stuck until early September when he was released and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad. He made it all the way until roster cutdowns in 2022. He impressed throughout training camp that year and had a solid performance in the preseason, but it wasn’t enough to make the roster.

Some fans were bummed that he was released back then. Surprisingly, that was the last NFL opportunity he’s had thus far in his career. Several UFL players end up making NFL rosters every year, so he still has an opportunity ahead of him if he continues to make highlight plays like the one above.