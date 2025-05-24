Watch: Calvin Austin’s Biggest Leap (That Must Continue)

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III and his 2024 breakout campaign. Specifically, focusing on his biggest area of growth: increasing his catch radius and making tough grabs he didn’t display during his first two NFL seasons.

We show several examples of it from Austin last season and discuss what he needs to do in 2025 to help replace George Pickens.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

