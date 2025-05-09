UDFA DB Sebastian Castro Could ‘Push For A Roster Spot,’ Fittipaldo Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary is stocked with a sufficient number of bodies at the moment, but the depth chart behind the starters is wide open for competition. Guys like CB Brandin Echols and S Juan Thornhill were brought in to be the top depth pieces, but there is likely a roster spot or two for the rest of the field to compete for throughout the spring and summer. Rookie UDFA DB Sebastian Castro could end up being one of the top players to keep an eye on to make the 53-man roster in late August.

“They do have seventh-round pick Donte Kent, so he could be in the mix at training camp. And this Sebastian Castro from Iowa that some people are talking about,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Ray Fittipaldo said via 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp and Joe Show this morning. “He’s an undrafted free agent, so everything points to him being here for OTAs and minicamp and training camp as well. Of those two guys, I would say Castro or Kent probably has a chance to be in the mix.

“Obviously Beanie [Bishop Jr.] is back, they went out and got Brandin Echols too, so they’re set with numbers there. But I think a guy like Castro could maybe make a push for a roster spot come July and August.”

Kent is more of a corner while Castro is more of a safety. Kent naturally has more athleticism for the position, but Castro performed well in a good defense at Iowa. Both are extremely physical players, with Kent leading the drafted corners in total tackles coming out of college.

Both Kent and Castro have capabilities to play in the slot, and the Steelers need depth and competition for Bishop at nickel corner. Castro looked pretty good in the slot on tape, and he performed well there at the Senior Bowl in January, too.

Our scouting report on Castro gave him a fourth-round grade. He is undersized and perhaps a little less athletic than your typical defensive back, but he is extremely versatile, tough as nails, and possesses a high football IQ to help make up for his lack of top-end speed.

Castro lined up both at safety and in the slot on his first day of rookie minicamp with the Steelers. We will see how that progresses, but it wouldn’t be that unusual for an undrafted player to end up making the 53-man roster.