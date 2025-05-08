Two Steelers Invited To Upcoming NFLPA Rookie Premiere Event

Pittsburgh Steelers rookies RB Kaleb Johnson and QB Will Howard will attend next week’s annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere, a four-day event held in Los Angeles for the league’s newest players to learn about the business side of football and get their first rookie cards.

Johnson and Howard will be among the 42 players attending the sessions from May 14-17. Like usual, the group primarily focuses on skill players and tends to snub linemen. First-round pick Derrick Harmon isn’t on the list.

The NFLPA’s website outlines what the event entails:

“This year’s Rookie Premiere will include autograph signings and trading card photoshoots with Panini America, official Fanatics jersey unveilings, as well as live-action and studio content sessions. For media, the event offers dynamic photo and interview opportunities, capturing rookies as they step into their next chapter on and off the field. Rookies will also participate in orientation sessions led by union leadership, gaining insights into group licensing, personal branding, and passive income opportunities, building on their NIL experiences from college.”

Recent Steelers to attend the event include WR Roman Wilson, RB Najee Harris, and TE Pat Freiermuth.

Johnson was the Steelers’ third round pick and second selection of the 2025 draft. Breaking out to lead the Big Ten in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2024, Johnson brings a blend of size and explosiveness. He’s expected to see early-down work as a runner, likely leaving third-down duties to Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

Pittsburgh was intent on upgrading its running back room this offseason. Najee Harris left to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers while the Steelers scoured the draft for his replacement, bringing in nine prospects, including Johnson, for pre-draft visits. Projected by some to be a top-50 pick, Johnson was excellent value at No. 83.

Howard’s value was similarly strong. Often mocked as an early Day 3 selection, he fell into the sixth round. After transferring from Kansas State to Ohio State for his final season, he led the Buckeyes to a national title and played his best football late in the season. Howard finished his year in Columbus throwing for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for another seven scores.

Assuming Aaron Rodgers signs or the Steelers bring in another veteran, Howard will compete with Skylar Thompson for the No. 3 QB spot on the roster.

Before heading to Los Angeles, Johnson, Howard, and the rest of the Steelers rookie class will take the field for the first time in Pittsburgh this weekend. The Steelers begin their three-day rookie minicamp on Friday with voluntary OTAs starting May 27.