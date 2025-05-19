Two More Possible Steelers Receiver Trade Targets (Who Haven’t Been Suggested)

Welcome to the 2025 offseason. Same as the 2024 offseason. Trading George Pickens has created a hole at one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting wide receiver spots. And has us again spending the spring and summer theorizing outside additions Pittsburgh could keep on its radar. GM Omar Khan expressed confidence in internal options like Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, and veteran signee Robert Woods, but if the Steelers don’t like what they see in the spring, they could explore external candidates.

The Green Bay Packers’ deep bench of receivers has been mentioned several times. As has friend of Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard. Even Chris Olave’s name popped up this weekend, a plausible but unlikely name. Here are two more who haven’t been discussed this cycle but could also fit later this summer if Pittsburgh is feeling the need.

Parker Washington – Jacksonville Jaguars

Trades need dance partners. A team to buy and a team to sell. Jacksonville has reason to move a guy like Washington. It’s a new regime which always brings change to the previous roster constructed by the previous decision-makers. Under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars wasted no time adding to their wide receiver room.

The team signed veteran Dyami Brown to a $10 million deal in free agency before aggressively trading up for Travis Hunter in the first round. With last year’s stud first-rounder Brian Thomas looking to build on his successful rookie campaign, Washington is at best a No. 4 option in Jacksonville.

A sixth-round pick in 2023 out of Penn State, Washington put up solid though far from spectacular numbers last year. He caught 32 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns. He also sprinkled in return work, running back five kickoffs and registered a 96-yard punt return touchdown in a London win over the New England Patriots.

Washington isn’t the biggest (5094, 204 pounds) or fastest but is a plus route runner with good body control. He’s on a cheap rookie deal through the 2026 season and will cost only the Steelers a Day 3 pick in a hypothetical trade.

Alec Pierce – Indianapolis Colts

Pierce was a name I mentioned throughout the 2024 offseason. Then, Josh Downs got hurt and rookie AD Mitchell took his lumps. It made Pierce an asset the Colts wanted to keep and for good reason. A big body (6031, 211), Pierce isn’t a blazer but has been an effective downfield threat throughout his career.

In three NFL seasons, he’s averaged 17.6 yards per reception and last year, he led the league at over 22 yards per grab. Plays like this 60-yard touchdown (off a bonkers throw from QB Anthony Richardson) helped boost those numbers.

His 37 receptions went for 824 yards and seven touchdowns, proving he’s a receiver who can make plays without high degrees of volume. That’s valuable in an Arthur Smith offense that figures to not feature him heavily as WR DK Metcalf and TE Pat Freiermuth soak up targets.

Pierce has size and playmaking ability as an outside threat the Steelers are searching for to replace Pickens. Pierce certainly doesn’t win in the same way but he has a similar impact. If the Colts like the other young receivers they have, if guys like Downs and especially Mitchell develop, Pierce could become expendable. On the last year of his rookie deal, his price tag shouldn’t be costly and Pittsburgh could get back a 2027 comp pick even if Pierce leaves in free agency after the season.

The Steelers making a trade for Pierce feels a little less likely than Washington but Pierce is the better player. Neither name is a massive “splash” addition but the reality is that this late into the offseason, it’s hard to find players who sensibly fit the bill. Pittsburgh already made its big move with the Metcalf deal and isn’t likely to do that twice in one offseason.