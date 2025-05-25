Troy Fautanu Among Second-Year Players With ‘Most To Prove’

It was a disappointing rookie season for Steelers OT Troy Fautanu, who dealt with a pair of knee injuries, including a season-ending dislocated kneecap, that limited him to just one game. The team’s first-round pick in 2024, Fautanu was expected to be an instant-impact starter on the offensive line, but the Steelers never really got a chance to see if he could be due to injuries. Entering 2025, the Steelers let Dan Moore Jr. walk in free agency and are slated to start Fautanu at right tackle.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes that Fautanu has a lot to prove in 2025, naming him one of last year’s rookies who has the most to prove.

“It’s even more important for Fautanu to shine considering the current state of the Steelers’ quarterback room, where the team will either move forward with an aging Aaron Rodgers behind center or a lesser option that will need all the help he can get from his supporting cast, as the Steelers possibly look to become a run-dominant offense,” Sobleski wrote.

If the Steelers do sign Rodgers, they’ll be bringing in a quarterback who lacks mobility and whose average time to throw last season was 2.65 seconds, which ranked 49th in the league per Pro Football Focus. While he’s a veteran and should have no problem sensing pressure and getting the ball out quick, the Steelers are still setting themselves up to fail if their offensive line struggles. Fautanu’s return to full health is going to play a key role in the offensive line’s success as a whole, and the Steelers will need him to play like a first-round pick.

The idea that the Steelers can build a punishing run game is an intriguing thought, and it’s what offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been known to do during his prior stints. With the team drafting RB Kaleb Johnson and Smith potentially turning back to his core zone-run principles, a strong offensive line could help the Steelers become one of the best teams in the league on the ground. That’s an area where the team needs to improve, and Fautanu can help play a role as a mauler at right tackle.

Mike Tomlin is confident that Troy Fautanu will grow from last season, even coming off a dislocated kneecap.

It’s an important season for Fautanu. While he got work at right tackle last season, it’s still a different position than what he played in college. He’s going to need to show that he can stay healthy and be productive for a Steelers offensive line that’s short on depth. If Fautanu struggles, the offense as a whole will be much more likely to struggle, and that’s the last thing the Steelers need in 2025.