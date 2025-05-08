Trai Essex: Steelers And George Pickens ‘Failed Each Other’

After three seasons, George Pickens’ time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is over. A second-round pick in 2022, Pickens looked like a massive hit. He’s one of the most talented receivers in the league, able to make the impossible look possible. Unfortunately, his poor attitude often overshadowed his abilities. That’s likely part of why the Steelers were willing to trade him. However, former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex believes Pickens and the team are both responsible for this union failing.

“[Pickens] is a first-round talent,” Essex wrote recently on Twitter. “The only reason he slipped to the 2nd round was because of maturity/character issues. This was known to everyone. The team that drafted him needed to give him a sense of stability in order to maximize his full potential.

“That can come in the form of a vet QB. A vet WR. Consistent voice at OC. A consistent voice at WR coach. He didn’t get any of that. [Pickens] needed to meet them halfway. He never got there. They failed each other.”

Coming out of Georgia, Pickens’ attitude problems weren’t a secret. He was one of the most talented receivers in that draft, but there were some red flags attached to him. While the Steelers were willing to take a chance on him, Pickens has been unable to shake those issues.

Part of that is his problem. He’s still a young player at 24 years old, but he’s also a professional. At some point, Pickens shouldn’t allow his emotions to so easily control him on the field.

However, Essex might be correct that the Steelers deserve some of the blame for that, too. Their offense was in a transition period when they drafted Pickens. They didn’t really have a defined leader on that side of the ball. That group consisted of a lot of young players. Diontae Johnson was the veteran in the wide receiver room, and he was only 25 when Pittsburgh drafted Pickens.

The Steelers also didn’t have a consistent voice at quarterback. They cycled through several players, none of whom were good enough to elevate the offense. The offense was mostly a disaster during Pickens’ time in Pittsburgh, which likely didn’t help his mood.

The Steelers aren’t totally at fault for Pickens’ behavior. However, they didn’t put him in a great position to succeed. Whether it was holding onto Matt Canada for too long, reaching to draft Kenny Pickett, or not adequately filling out the receiver room around Pickens, the Steelers have made some missteps on offense.

Now, he has a chance to prove that he can be more in a better offense. With the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens won’t be the No. 1 receiver. He should face some more favorable matchups. However, if his bad attitude persists in a new environment maybe the Steelers will deserve less blame for Pickens not working out in Pittsburgh.