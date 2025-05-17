Todd McShay Expects Kaleb Johnson To Get A Lot Of Touches With Steelers: ‘Betting On The Tape And The Fit’

In an offense that wants to be run-heavy and out-muscle defenses, the Pittsburgh Steelers have quite a few touches to replace.

That would be 263 carries to replace, to be exact, after losing Najee Harris in free agency to the Los Angeles Chargers.

That’s where rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, who was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 83 overall out of Iowa, comes into the mix for the Black and Gold.

He’s a great scheme fit for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith due to the zone rushing attack Smith wants to deploy, and with the likes of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield as change-of-pace backs, there should be plenty of opportunities for Johnson.

In fact, longtime NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay believes he’ll be one of the most impactful rookies in the 2025 season, ranking him as the third-best running back in the class based on team fit and opportunity, behind only Las Vegas’ Ashton Jeanty and Denver’s RJ Harvey.

“I know the combine testing numbers weren’t great and he didn’t have great receiving numbers in college. But I’m betting on the tape and the fit with Johnson,” McShay said of Johnson when discussing the best rookie RBs entering the 2025 season. “I love his vision, his feet, his patience. There’s no wasted motion and everything is smooth. I had compared him to Najee Harris during the draft process and I think he has the potential to be as productive in Pittsburgh, if not more, while representing much better draft value.

“He’ll be in a rotation with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, but I expect Johnson to get a lot of touches in that offense.”

While Warren and Gainwell project as nice change-of-pace running backs that could produce efficiently in Pittsburgh, the Steelers need a bell-cow running back. Johnson fits the big, strong mold that the Steelers typically like at the running back position.

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Johnson measured in at 6010, 224 pounds and ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, solid numbers for his height and weight. He also turns just 22 in August and has only had one year of a heavy workload, so there is some concern there.

But outside of that with the Iowa product, he fits the mold for the Steelers and feels like a perfect fit, which offensive coordinator Arthur Smith called him during a session with the media following his selection in the third round.

With a need for a running back to step up as the true No. 1 in Pittsburgh, Johnson has the opportunity right in front of him to seize the role and run with it.

He’s a great fit for the scheme, is the big body the Steelers tend to gravitate toward, and he has good speed and an explosive, home run element to his game.

New teammates are excited to see how he performs, too, including third-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who battled against Johnson during an Iowa-Nebraska game in 2022, and has watched him in recent years in Big Ten play.

If he’s able to hit the ground running and seize upon the RB1 role, the production should follow in a significant way as a great scheme fit and a workhorse running back in a run-first offense.