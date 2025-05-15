‘This Is Not Bad:’ Simms Believes Beginning Of Steelers’ Schedule Could Be Favorable

The 2025 NFL schedule is officially set. While teams knew who they were playing, now they also know when those games will take place. Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule was brutal. This year, it still looks daunting, but it shouldn’t be as taxing. Chris Simms believes that the beginning of the Steelers’ schedule is favorable, especially if they have Aaron Rodgers.
“This is not bad,” Simms said Thursday on Pro Football Talk. “If [Rodgers] is going to be the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers like we expect and like we heard the owner basically allude to as well, this is a schedule I would look at as a quarterback and go, ‘Okay, it’s not easy, but we can get our feet underneath us here.’
“The Jets are gonna be new and a lot of moving parts there. The Seahawks are new, too, without their receivers.”
The Steelers are set to open their season against the New York Jets, Rodgers’ former team. Even if he doesn’t join Pittsburgh, there should be some excitement involved with that game. Justin Fields is the Jets’ new quarterback, so he should be extra motivated facing the Steelers. Adding Rodgers to the equation would make the game even more interesting after his messy breakup with the Jets.
While the Jets have a talented roster, they do have a new regime in charge there. In 2024, the Steelers also opened their season on the road against a team with a new head coach and quarterback in the Atlanta Falcons. They managed to capture victory there, so maybe history will repeat itself this year. The Jets might need time to jell.
Week 2 sees the Steelers play the Seattle Seahawks, who also underwent some significant changes this year. They cut receiver Tyler Lockett, who had been a consistent presence for them. They also have a new starter under center in Sam Darnold, signing him after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Darnold was excellent last year, but now he has to prove that wasn’t a fluke.
Additionally, Seattle traded DK Metcalf to the Steelers. That might make that game a little more personal for him. While Metcalf didn’t seem too hurt by the trade, he’ll want to perform well against his former team.
Following that, the Steelers will play the New England Patriots, who were one of the worst teams in the league last year. However, the Patriots have a young, talented roster, and Mike Vrabel, their new head coach, has been a difference maker before.
Finally, the Steelers’ last game before their bye week will see them travel to Ireland to play the Minnesota Vikings. While traveling overseas might introduce new challenges, the Vikings will have to deal with the same issues. Also, J.J. McCarthy, their quarterback, has yet to play in a regular season game. That inexperience could work in the Steelers’ favor.
While no game in the NFL is easy because everyone is a professional, the Steelers could face a worse opening run. The end of their season looks far less friendly. However, if they can take care of business to start the year, they should be better positioned to weather any storms they could face later in the year.