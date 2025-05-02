‘Think They’re Handling It Well:’ Willie Colon Confident In Steelers’ Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers

Almost 15 years ago, Aaron Rodgers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl. Now, he has a chance to join their team. The Steelers’ quarterback options have grown thin, and Rodgers is the best player left in free agency. That’s why Pittsburgh is content to wait for him to make a decision, but it’s unclear when that will happen. Rodgers might even choose to retire, which would leave the Steelers up a creek without a paddle. Despite that, former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon won’t knock the team for continuing to wait on Rodgers like so many others have.
“I think they’re handling it well,” Colon said Friday on Good Morning Football. “You have to believe they’ve had conversations, him and Mr. [Art] Rooney [II] and Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers. They’ve all had a conversation and there’s probably a timeline that we’re just not privy to.
“I think there is an understanding. I also believe that Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, or you wouldn’t see footage of him throwing to DK Metcalf.”
Colon’s opinion is not one that everyone shares. Many people, including Steelers fans, are frustrated with the team’s drawn-out pursuit of Rodgers. It feels risky because the Steelers have few other options left. If they can’t sign Rodgers, it’s tough envisioning them as a serious postseason competitor in 2025.
However, Colon is correct that there are signs pointing toward Rodgers joining the Steelers. His throwing session with Metcalf seemed notable. Rodgers also had a lengthy visit with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, meeting with people like Tomlin, Omar Khan, and Arthur Smith.
Also, Rodgers’ other options are just as slim as Pittsburgh’s. It doesn’t seem like there’s another clear suitor for Rodgers in the NFL right now. Most teams have their quarterback room sorted out. If Rodgers wants to play in 2025, the Steelers might be his only option.
Rodgers also made it clear that he’s dealing with a serious personal issue that’s taking up a lot of his attention. He can’t be fully committed to football right now, so that’s why he hasn’t made a decision. He likely expressed that to the Steelers when he met with them a few weeks ago. That would also explain why they feel comfortable waiting for him.
Whether there is an actual timeline or not is unclear. The Steelers haven’t set a deadline on Rodgers signing with them, although they reportedly wanted an answer from him before the draft. While this saga might be frustrating for some, if it ends in the Steelers signing Rodgers, then it might be worth it. He could be the best quarterback Pittsburgh has had in years. Hopefully, Colon has put his confidence in the right place.