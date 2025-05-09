‘They’re Not Signing Keenan Allen:’ Analyst Doesn’t Think Veteran WR Fits With Steelers

Although they added DK Metcalf this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a huge need at wide receiver. Trading George Pickens leaves their offense with far less juice. They’re in a similar position as last year. Unfortunately, there aren’t many good options to replace Pickens. There are a few decent free agent receivers left, like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper, but Yahoo Sports analyst Matt Harmon doesn’t think either of those players is a good fit for the Steelers.
“People are talking about them signing Keenan Allen,” Harmon said recently on the Football 301 podcast. “Keenan Allen was one of the worst blocking receivers in football last year. They’re not signing Keenan Allen. I don’t think they’re going to go down the Amari Cooper road.
“That doesn’t really mesh personality-wise either, or skill set wise, honestly. I think the Romeo Doubs trade potentially that people are talking about, that does make sense, although he is mostly a kind of a straight-line player himself, so we’re kind of doing the same thing with DK Metcalf, but like a several-tiers-down version.”
In his career, Allen has been one of the best receivers in the league. He’s made six Pro Bowls, with the latest coming in 2023. However, he’s also 33 years old, and he didn’t look like himself last year. While Allen still recorded 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns, it was clear that he’d taken a step back. Part of that was due to injuries, but Allen might not be the reliable No. 2 WR the Steelers are looking for.
Also, blocking is an important part of being a receiver in Arthur Smith’s offense. That’s not the strongest aspect of Allen’s game at this point in his career. Maybe sacrificing fit would be worth it if Allen can look a little more like himself in 2025.
Cooper is a slightly more intriguing option. Set to turn 31 before the season starts, Cooper has been a productive player, making five Pro Bowls. However, last year saw him take a huge step back. With both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, Cooper only put up 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns.
Rather than looking like a solid complementary piece, Cooper seemed like a veteran suffering a serious decline. Maybe pairing him with Metcalf would change that, though. Cooper would still probably be an upgrade over the Steelers’ other receivers.
The Steelers potentially executing a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Doubs sounds like a good idea, but it takes two to tango. It doesn’t sound like the Packers intend to move any of their receivers, at least right now. He also has a similar skill set to Metcalf, so maybe that would make him redundant in Pittsburgh, but he’s still a talented, young player.
Last year, the Steelers spent months trying to upgrade at the receiver spot opposite Pickens. At the trade deadline, they acquired Mike Williams, who didn’t ultimately make much of an impact. This year, they shouldn’t wait that long to find an upgrade at wideout. While none of their current options are all that appealing, at some point, something might be better than nothing.