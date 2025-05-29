‘They’ll Fit Right Into Pittsburgh:’ Payton Wilson Likes What He’s Seen From Jack Sawyer And Carson Bruener

Payton Wilson had a solid rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He fell in the draft due to injury concerns, but he’s got a deep well of potential. He adds to the Steelers’ talented linebacker room, which is one of their greatest strengths. The team didn’t hesitate to add to that group in the draft, too. On Day 3, they selected Jack Sawyer and Carson Bruener. So far in OTAs, Wilson likes what’s he’s seen from those two players.

“They’re good,” Wilson said Thursday via Steelers Live on Twitter. “Carson [Bruener] and Jack [Sawyer], those are the two that I see the most, being outside linebackers and linebackers. They’re great people, picking up on it well, and they both play hard. So they’ll fit right into Pittsburgh.”

Derrick Harmon, Zach Frazier, and Payton Wilson spoke to the media after Thursday's OTA: pic.twitter.com/Cwx9TMHmi4 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 29, 2025

Sawyer and Bruener are different types of players, but they’re both technically linebackers. Bruener is an inside linebacker, while Sawyer is an edge rusher who will line up at outside linebacker. Although they weren’t selected until the final day of the draft, they could both have an impact on the Steelers this year.

Sawyer’s path to the 53-man roster seems clearer than Bruener’s. He should be the fourth outside linebacker on the depth chart, behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. While he’ll have to battle for that role, the Steelers made it clear that they have a high opinion of Sawyer. He seems to be fitting in well with his new teammates, too.

Bruener might see less time on the Steelers’ defense, if he makes the actual roster. He might be most valuable on special teams during his rookie year. Luckily, he excelled in that role in college, eventually growing into an important part of the University of Washington’s defense. He could face a similar trajectory in the NFL.

For both players, they might not have big roles on the Steelers this year. However, if they work hard, they could grow into key pieces for the future. Wilson seems to think they’re good fits for Pittsburgh, which is a good first sign. Day 3 picks can have a tough road to begin their NFL careers, but they can show that they’re valuable. We’ll see what journey Sawyer and Bruener take.