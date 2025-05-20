‘They Don’t Want To Pay Quarterbacks:’ Analysts Stunned Steelers Didn’t Attempt Brock Purdy Trade

The San Francisco 49ers prevented a drawn-out negotiation by inking QB Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million contract, turning him from Mr. Irrelevant to one of the game’s highest-paid passers. Before that deal got done, at least two analysts believe Pittsburgh should’ve been on the phone with San Francisco.

ESPN’s Michelle Smallmon and Evan Cohen shared their surprise and confusion over why no team, including the Steelers, made a push to pry Purdy from the 49ers.

“I’m surprised that no other teams picked up the phone to call the 49ers on Brock Purdy. Especially knowing he was asking for a number so high,” Smallmon said Tuesday’s episode on Unsportsmanlike, referencing a $65-million-per-year figure brought up on the show.

It’s not clear where the cast pulled the $65 million number from. That would’ve easily made Purdy the highest-paid quarterback in the league and few expected Purdy to truly reset the market if and when an extension got done. Last summer, ESPN and The Athletic suggested the idea but there was no reporting of that being a realistic figure, much less one Purdy was asking for.

“Pittsburgh didn’t pick up the phone,” Smallmon said.

Cohen took it a step further, believing Pittsburgh is penny pinching the position.

“Pittsburgh didn’t seemingly go for Matthew Stafford when there was a moment to do that,” he said. “They didn’t seemingly go for Geno Smith when there was a moment to do that. They weren’t in on Sam Darnold when there was a moment to do that. And they weren’t in on Purdy. So they just don’t wanna pay quarterbacks. They don’t believe quarterbacks is the position you should pay. That’s what you learn.”

Reportedly, the Steelers didn’t want to part with a high draft pick and pay Stafford. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders were willing to offer massive contracts, but Stafford took less to re-sign with the Rams, making any interest Pittsburgh would’ve had moot. Smith wouldn’t have been a long-term answer and likely an unwise investment while reports indicated the Steelers made a run at Darnold.

Despite what Smallmon and Cohen think, trading for Purdy was never going to happen, and paying him $60-something million for the chance wouldn’t have been smart.

There are valid critiques of how Pittsburgh has handled things at quarterback post-Ben Roethlisberger, but this angle misses the mark. If there’s one to make related to the Steelers and Purdy, it’s for passing on him in the 2022 draft. After taking Kenny Pickett, the Steelers double-dipped by selecting South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun in the seventh round, No. 241 overall. Purdy was selected No. 262.

Most of this is talk-radio fodder. Cohen is a fan of firing off left-field takes. Kirk Cousins will be a Steeler the Monday after the draft. Selecting Jalen Milroe would immediately lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs. Trade for Will Levis. Trade T.J. Watt to Minnesota. This is all par for the course. Pittsburgh’s plan has been to wait out Aaron Rodgers under the belief an answer will come soon.