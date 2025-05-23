‘There’s A Team That Might Play In Chicago This Year:’ Aaron Rodgers Drops Hint About Future

Aaron Rodgers has been in the public eye more this week than he has the previous two months. After not talking football at all during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Rodgers was slightly more open about his future during a Q&A at a concert in Austin, Texas.

In a 90-minute video shared on Michael Francis Seander’s, a musician formerly known as Mike Stud, YouTube channel, Rodgers was twice asked about his 2025 football plans. First, by a young member of the audience who asked if he would ever consider playing for the Chicago Bears.

“I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year,” Rodgers said. “Road trip. I don’t know, not sure. Will have to check it out.”

It led the person seated next to Rodgers onstage to wonder if there was a deeper message being sent.

“Are you speaking in code?”

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Chicago and face the Bears on Nov. 23 for a Week 12 matchup. Aaron Rodgers dominated the Bears throughout his long Green Bay Packers tenure, similar to how Ben Roethlisberger owned the Cleveland Browns during his career. In 29 regular-season games, Rodgers is 24-5 against the Bears with 64 touchdown passes and only 10 interceptions.

“I love Chicago though. Way more than they love me,” Rodgers finished by saying.

Speculation has only increased about Rodgers soon signing with Pittsburgh. The Steelers start OTAs next Tuesday with mandatory minicamp occurring June 10-12. If a decision from Rodgers is going to happen, it could be made during that time span. Pittsburgh would prefer an answer sooner than later, owner Art Rooney II repeating comments that the team is willing to wait “a little while longer” for Rodgers to decide.

Later, Rodgers was asked directly if he was signing with Pittsburgh. He largely sidestepped the question before offering one small remark to end the exchange.

“You never know.”

Only Aaron Rodgers knows his future. Notorious for keeping a tight inner circle, even plugged-in insiders like Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are left to only guess. Rodgers’ comments here imply Pittsburgh will be his choice but until he’s more explicit, and more importantly, until he signs a contract, everyone else is left waiting.