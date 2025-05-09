The Winner Of The 2025 Steelers Mock Draft Contest Is …

The great David Orochena has now finally managed to score all 77 of the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft contest submissions that we received this year.’

For the first time, per David, two draft choices received no votes and thus creating a very tight contest. Last year, seven people named all seven Pittsburgh draftees. This year 19 people tied with 55 points by correctly naming five players drafted and placing three in the correct round.

Everyone who entered this year correctly predicted DT Derrick Harmon being selected in the first round. Eighty-seven percent of the 77 entries named RB Kaleb Johnson, with 75 percent correctly predicting he’d be picked in the third round. An impressive 84 percent named DT Yahya Black as a Steelers selection. However, most thought he’d be picked in the sixth or seventh round. QB Will Howard was included in 91 percent of this year’s entries, but just one person got his round right. And ILB Carson Bruener was included in 60 percent of this year’s entries, with a majority getting his round correct. Interestingly enough, none of the entries included OLB Jack Sawyer or CB Donte Kent. That’s a first, per David.

The tiebreaker was used, but two people tied for first by being just seven places off from the Ty Robinson selection at 111 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This year’s unofficial winners right now are:

First place (tie) Dean Banian (tiebreaker 104) $175

First place (tie) Chris Schimminger (tiebreaker 104) $175

Third place Scott Raeder (tiebreaker 101) $50

As of right now, these are your first- and third-place finishers as part of the unofficial results of the contest. In order to make sure that we did not make any mistakes or miss any submissions, all of you have until 9 AM/ET Saturday to protest that you had a higher score than Dean, Chris, and Scott. If no errors are found, then these people will be paid their winnings Saturday night.

Contact me here with year name and email address you sent your entry from if you feel you need to contest your score.

The three unofficial winners need to contact me soon via this contact form to claim your winnings.

I hope you all enjoyed the contest once again this year, and I am always open to making it better if you have any ideas. If you feel your submission needs to be double-checked, email me and tell me your submission name and what you think your score should be.

Thank you once again to David to doing the tough task of scoring this year’s contest entries.