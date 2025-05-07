The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trading WR George Pickens, Potential WR Adds Moving Forward & More

Season 15, Episode 131 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers trading WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. To start with, we go over all the trade details.

Alex and I then discuss the Pickens’ exit from several different angles. We talk about why the team possibly didn’t trade him before or during the draft. We also discuss the Steelers not drafting a wide receiver this year and go over those available players at that position who were still on the board at the conclusion of the second round. Could any of these wide receivers offered significant contributions to the Steelers in 2025 as rookies? We discuss.

Will the Steelers look to add another experienced wide receiver now that Pickens has been traded? We attempt to answer that question and even build a compact list of wide receivers the Steelers might trade for or sign as free agents.

We make sure to question the Steelers’ plan at wide receiver at this point, especially on the heels of what transpired in 2024 at the position.

Does trading Pickens at all impact the decision that Aaron Rodgers has yet to make when it comes to the veteran QB possibly signing with the Steelers? We address that question as well.

After thoroughly looking at the Pickens situation and impact of the trade from all angles, Alex and I briefly discuss former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger having QB Will Howard and OLB Jack Sawyer, two members of this year’s draft class, on the latest episode of his podcast.

This 85-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

