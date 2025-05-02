Season 15, Episode 129 of the Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Ross McCorkle sits in for Dave Bryan and joins me to share his thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 NFL Draft class. We discuss each of the team’s seven selections and how they can improve the roster.

We discuss DL Derrick Harmon’s Year 1 role, how EDGE Jack Sawyer fits into the Steelers’ defense, and how seventh-rounders ILB Carson Bruener and CB Donte Kent can make the team. Our draft conversation also touches on the notable undrafted free agents Pittsburgh added and why its UDFA class was unusually strong.

Ross and I also briefly touch on the one roster move the Steelers made since our Wednesday show, releasing linebacker Thomas Rush.

We end the show by looking around the AFC North to evaluate the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns and offer a loose ranking of which classes were best and worst.

Mixed between draft talk is a discussion of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offensive line and how much confidence we have in LT Broderick Jones, who is entering a critical third year in the NFL.

This 77-minute episode also touches on several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

Direct Link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Roster Moves, More Draft Reaction, AFC North Classes & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3668325346

