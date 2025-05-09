The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Rookie Minicamp Preview, Pickens’ Post-Trade Comments, Team’s Plan & More

Season 15, Episode 132 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 rookie minicamp that will take place over the weekend. We start by reviewing the roster the team will use these next three days.

Alex and I focus on a few notable tryout players whom we believe could impress enough over the weekend to warrant signing. We also make sure to go over the five non-rookie players who were invited to participate in this year’s rookie minicamp. We go over the main things we are hoping to learn from the rookie minicamp as well.

On Thursday, former Steelers WR George Pickens met with the media to discuss his landing with the Dallas Cowboys via a trade on Wednesday. We go over several key things that Pickens said during that press conference and apply a few things to his time with the Steelers. We discuss Pickens apparently not pushing for a new contract now that he has been traded and if he would have done the same with the Steelers had they not traded him.

Alex and I go over the potential role that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had in the team’s decision to trade Pickens. We also go over what the team’s plan or plans might be moving forward into 2025 and 2026 now that Pickens is no longer in Pittsburgh. We discuss how serious the Steelers probably think they are right now when it comes to being a competitive team in 2025.

The details related to the Steelers’ 2025 regular-season game in Dublin, Ireland, are scheduled to be announced early next week so Alex and I pass along that bit of news as well.

This 87-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

