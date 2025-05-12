The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Rookie Minicamp, Khan Presser Recap, Pickens’ IG Controversy & More

Season 15, Episode 133 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the press conference that Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan had over the weekend that mostly revolved around the team’s decision to trade WR George Pickens last week. We go over what Khan said about the wide receiver room moving forward and much more.

The Steelers were able to get six of their seven 2025 draft picks signed to rookie contracts over the weekend. Alex and I recap those moves and the expected timeline to get DT Derrick Harmon the team’s first-round selection this year, signed to his deal.

The Steelers reportedly agreed to sign RB Trey Sermon and OL Gareth Warren following both trying out during the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend, so we address their additions to the team.

Alex and I go over a few other takeaways from the team’s rookie minicamp based on quotes from players. We spend a little bit of time talking about rookie RB Kaleb Johnson and we go over some early stat projections for 2025 when it comes to him. We also estimate how much Johnson might weigh right now based on pictures from this past weekend.

This is a big year for WR Roman Wilson so Alex and I discuss the outlook for the team’s 2024 third-round selection out of Michigan.

Pickens was back in the news on Sunday, so Alex and I go over why he was and what he allegedly posted on Instagram, which was framed as him taking a shot at the Steelers for being cheap. We talk about how the Steelers aren’t allowed to be cheap when it comes to cash spending over a three-year span.

Might the New Orleans Saints be a possible landing spot for veteran free agent QB Aaron Rodgers now that QB Derek Carr has decided to retire? Alex and I attempt to answer that question later in this show.

This 83-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

