The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Possibly Trading For Olave, Austin Extension Probability, Offseason Additions & More

Season 15, Episode 135 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, which was recorded Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the latest rumor concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers possibly trading for New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave.

Alex and I look at all angles related to Olave, including his contract, his health, the Saints wide receiver depth chart, and much more. We go over what a few beat writers that cover the Saints think about the possibility of Olave being traded, too. As a whole, Alex and I come to the conclusion that the Steelers are very unlikely to trade for Olave this summer.

We then go over a short list of wide receivers that the Steelers might consider trading for this offseason if Olave winds up being unobtainable.

Will and should the Steelers sign WR Calvin Austin III to a contract extension this offseason? Alex and I attempt to answer those questions during this show. We also look at the overall probability that Austin will be signed to an extension this offseason. We discuss what a strong 2025 season would look like for Austin as well.

Is there a drop-dead date for veteran free agent QB Aaron Rodgers when it comes to the Steelers needing a decision from him? Alex and I attempt to answer that question during this show.

Alex and I later provide our top five outside additions the Steelers have made so far this offseason either through free agency or the draft.

Much later in this show, Alex and I discuss the possibility of rookie QB Will Howard seeing playing time in 2025 based on history of third-string quarterbacks being needed around the NFL in recent seasons.

This 83-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

