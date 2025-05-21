The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ O-Line Depth, Kaleb Johnson’s College Pass Pro, Rule Change Proposals & More

Season 15, Episode 136 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes them waiving OL Lecitus Smith on Tuesday. We discuss the depth issues facing the Steelers this summer when it comes to their offensive line.
The NFL is addressing and voting on several rule change proposals on Wednesday, so Alex and I make sure to recap all of those. We discuss NFL players now being allowed to compete in the Olympics in flag football, the fairness of the Tush Push and the new rule concerning onside kicks.
Alex and I briefly look ahead at the teams that might be looking to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and how that could impact the Steelers wanting to do so. We also briefly discuss how much work Steelers rookie QB Will Howard might get this summer in training camp and the preseason.
Howard did an interview with Kay Adams at the annual NFL Rookie Premiere event, so we go over a few things that he said during it.
The Steelers reportedly indeed had some level of interest in trading for New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave earlier in the offseason, so Alex and I go over that little nugget that was passed along on Wednesday morning.
Alex and I then move on to talk about Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson as it relates to his pass-protection ability in college. We go over what the tape says concerning that phase of his game.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward made his thoughts known recently about the team’s travel plans for its last international game several years ago, so we make sure to go over his comments on that topic.
This 83-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.
