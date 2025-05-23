The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Tush Push Chatter, Rooney On Rodgers, Cap Update, Cash Spending & More

Season 15, Episode 137 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes the team signing DT Derrick Harmon, its first-round draft selection this year, to his rookie contract. Alex and I discuss the Steelers signing G Nick Broeker earlier this week and the signing bonuses the team gave to its 10 undrafted free agents as well.

Steelers president Art Rooney II recently made a small comment about the team waiting a little longer for a decision from veteran free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, so we make sure to parse that. We also discuss a little quote from Rodgers during a recent long interview he had with Joe Rogan.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away a few days ago so we pay our respects to him during this show.

The Tush Push is staying around for at least one more season, so Alex and I discuss that news and the league’s recent vote on a proposal to ban it. We discuss how that play impacts the Steelers moving forward and if they should practice it and utilize it more.

With Harmon now signed, I pass along a Steelers 2025 salary update and what it might mean for the team moving forward into the offseason. Alex and I also have an extraordinarily long discussion about where the Steelers now sit from a cash-spending perspective for 2025. We talk about how the team should be expected to spend around $40 million more in cash this offseason and why.

Alex and I also talk about how the Steelers have drafted as of late and the impact that has on their cash spending for this three-year phase, which ends in 2026.

This 117-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

