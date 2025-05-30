The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Interest In TE Jonnu Smith, First Week Of OTAs, Jones’ Weight, Leal’s Future & More

Season 15, Episode 140 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to the Thursday report concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers’ interest in trading for Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith. We go over the specifics of that report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, how Smith would fit with the Steelers and the likelihood of such a trade ultimately happening.

Alex and I discuss Steelers TE Connor Heyward and his chances of making the 53-man roster again this year on the heels of the Thursday report concerning the possible addition of Smith.

Another Thursday report, this one by FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, indicated that the Steelers are looking to add another playmaker on offense this offseason. We drill down that report some as well early in this show.

The Steelers wrapped up their first set of OTA practices on Thursday, so Alex and I discuss a few things we think we learned over the course of the previous three days. We discuss T Broderick Jones, his weight comments, and how he is settling in on the left side for starters. We also discuss the latest concerning DL DeMarvin Leal and how it sounds like he might have put on some weight this offseason. We discuss the tough road that Leal has this offseason when it comes to making the 53-man roster.

Is Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. primed for a big 2025 season? We go over his 2025 outlook and some of the things he said this week during the team’s first OTA practices. We also discuss new Steelers CB Darius Slay talking about training with some of the other cornerbacks this summer outside of Pittsburgh.

We go over several other player quates and tidbits to come out of the first week of OTA practices to wrap up that portion of the show. We also discuss OLB T.J. Watt continuing to stay away because of his ongoing contract situation.

NFL financial experts Joel Corry and Andrew Brandt recently weighed in on the integrity of the league’s salary cap, so we go over a few suggestions that both have now made known.

This 81-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

