The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ First Day Of OTAs, New WR, Bradshaw On Rodgers, Cousins Factor & More

Season 15, Episode 139 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing rookie WR Montana Lemonious-Craig on Tuesday and how the team now has 91 players under contract. We also quickly go over the one-year contract that RB Trey Sermon recently signed in addition to the small signing bonuses that two other rookies reportedly received.

The Steelers’ first day of OTA practices took place on Tuesday so Alex and I go over everything notable from that momentous event. We discuss the four veteran players, OLB T.J. Watt, WR DK Metcalf, CB Darius Slay, and G Isaac Seumalo, who were reportedly absent from the voluntary Tuesday OTA practice.

Alex and I go over the overall health of the Steelers at the start of OTAs and how it was great to see several players who dealt with injuries last season back on the practice field.

QB Mason Rudolph was one of several players who met the media on Tuesday, so we go over what he had to say. We also go over the notable things that several other players said after Tuesday’s first OTA practice.

Former Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw had a lot to say during a Tuesday radio interview, so Alex and I make sure to review what the Hall of Famer said about the Steelers and their pursuit of free agent QB Aaron Rodgers. Bradshaw isn’t a huge fan of Rodgers, so we cover that aspect as well as what he said about the Steelers and their handling of QB Kenny Pickett when he was with the team.

Is it possible that the Steelers do indeed have some level of interest in trading for Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, and especially if they are unable to sign Rodgers? Alex and I discuss Cousins not being present for the start of Falcons OTAs on Tuesday and why June 1 could be a huge date on the calendar when it comes to Atlanta possibly trading him.

Alex and I go over the timeline of the Steelers’ situation with Rodgers, which has now exceeded two months since he met with the organization in Pittsburgh. We discuss if Rodgers really will play for just $10 million in 2025 and how him possibly not signing with the Steelers until after mandatory minicamp just stinks overall. We also discuss how many more wins Rodgers would be worth to the Steelers versus Rudolph being the starter.

This 94-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First Day Of OTAs, New WR, Bradshaw On Rodgers, Cousins Factor & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5559366185

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 139 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n