The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2025 Schedule, Art Rooney II Comments, Early-Season Odds & More

Season 15, Episode 134 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Thursday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 schedule, which was unveiled Wednesday night. We go over the team’s preseason schedule and follow that up with a deep dive into its regular-season schedule.

Alex and I go over the quarterbacks the Steelers will face in their first five games and the defensive mindedness of each of those first five opponents as well. The Steelers will close their 2025 regular season with a tough stretch of six games, so we compare that final gauntlet to the one the team had in 2024.

Steelers president Art Rooney II commented on the team’s schedule after it was released on Wednesday, so we recap all he had to say concerning that topic. We also discuss Rooney saying the team will have a new throwback jersey in 2025 in addition to a new helmet for at least one game.

After wrapping up our thoughts on the Steelers’ 2025 schedule, we talk briefly about what the team’s travel schedule to Ireland in Week 4 might look like. We also go over some early odds and spreads related to the Steelers’ 2025 schedule in this show. We also go over a few schedule reaction videos from around the NFL.

Alex and I recap some news from the AFC North that we have yet to cover. We also discuss if we think Jon Gruden will return to the NFL as a head coach in 2026.

At the end of this show, Alex and I have a nice debate concerning Steelers QB Will Howard and whether he should be considered a lock to make the 53-man roster later this summer.

This 86-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2025 Schedule Recap, Art Rooney II Comments, Early Season Odds & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3442084378

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 134 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n