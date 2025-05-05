The Terrible Podcast — Steelers’ 2025 Initial Rookie Jersey Numbers, Post-Draft Roundtable Discussion & More

Season 15, Episode 130 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. We go over the distribution of the initial jersey numbers for the 2025 draft class and undrafted free agents. We also cover the jersey number given to new WR Robert Woods.

Alex and I then have a quick discussion about rookie OLB Jack Sawyer, the team’s fourth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I welcome Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Dr. Melanie Friedlander, and Jake Brockhoff to the show for a post-draft roundtable discussion on the Steelers’ 2025 draft class. During this discussion we have conversations about all seven picks made by the Steelers. We also get roundtable thoughts on a few of the undrafted free agents the team has signed.

This 98-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2025 Initial Rookie Jersey Numbers, Post-Draft Roundtable Discussion & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3546156054

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 130 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n