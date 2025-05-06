The Steelers’ Slot Situation Isn’t Great. But It’s Better.

I’ve railed against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ inaction and inattention to slot corner, a vital spot and de facto starter in a sub-package-heavy world. Year after year, the team lacks a clear answer, much less a long-term solution, bouncing between names ever since Mike Hilton left for Cincinnati after the 2020 season. Pittsburgh’s created a low bar, one they’ve been able to step over for 2025.

The slot corner trio of Beanie Bishop Jr., Brandin Echols, rookie Donte Kent, and whoever else gets thrown into the mix isn’t great. Probably not even good. But better? Yes.

Bishop enters his second season after getting solid NFL exposure. He made plays on the football with four interceptions in essentially half a season, hardly seeing the field after Cam Sutton came off suspension and replaced him to worse results. Echols is a veteran arguably better-suited for the outside but has slot experience, 112 snaps there in 2023, and with the starting outside jobs spoken for, Echols figures to get inside/outside reps. Kent primarily played in the slot his final two years at Central Michigan, a feast/famine corner capable of making plays on the ball.

Bishop should be the favorite. Of the three, he’s the lone returner, made splash plays, and is a willing and competent tackler. There are questions and potential limitations about him in coverage, and he’s not quite as aggressive or effective downhill or as a blitzer as Hilton, but in broad terms, the two have similar styles. Echols is a weaker tackler, and Kent’s path to the 53 is via special teams, not the starting slot job.

In an ideal world, Pittsburgh would have stronger options. Even if you’re banging the table for Bishop to keep the job, there should be better competition. But compared to the slop the Steelers have put together in past years, this year’s version is head and shoulders above.

In 2024, Bishop won the job by default. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin admitted as much, saying whoever stayed healthy and “showed up” would win the spot. Pittsburgh entered camp with Grayland Arnold, Josiah Scott, Sutton, and Bishop. Arnold got hurt, Scott was released early on, and Sutton was suspended, leaving Bishop as the only choice.

In 2021, Pittsburgh had no plan. They tried a Rolodex of names, including rookie safety Antoine Brooks, before shoehorning Minkah Fitzpatrick into the role. Deeply uncomfortable there, he struggled, and the Steelers soon scrapped that plan. In other years, the Steelers used a committee approach. Arthur Maulet and Chandon Sullivan as run-down corners, Cam Sutton and Patrick Peterson kicking inside in passing situations. Pieced-together moves with, at best, average payoff.

This year, there’s some clarity. And experience. And success. One injury can still change that, especially to Bishop, but the group is inspiring ever-so-slightly more confidence than seasons past. Perhaps the team would consider using Cory Trice in a gameplan-specific role or more “big nickel,” three-safety packages, with Juan Thornhill.

I know I’m a broken record. Slot corner woes are a talking point I’ve made year after year, and until Pittsburgh finds a sustainable solution, I’ll keep playing these greatest hits. But to offer some positivity, tepid as it is, the situation is more attractive than recent offseasons. Hopefully, it stays that way as the team moves through the summer.