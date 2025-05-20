The Ravens Just Extended RB Derrick Henry. Derrick Harmon Is Ready To Face Him.

Now that he’s a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and is settling into the city and the culture in the Steel City, rookie first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon is starting to morph into a true Steeler.
During a recent appearance on the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast, Harmon leaned heavily into the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, stating rather quickly that he’s most looking forward to playing the Baltimore Ravens and star running back Derrick Henry this season.
When asked by co-host Hayden Walsh who he was looking forward to matching up with, Harmon showed no hesitation. Henry was the name that came out of his mouth immediately.
That bodes well for the Steelers, because Harmon’s addition to the roster was a big point of emphasis this offseason from team owner and president Art Rooney II on down. That emphasis comes after the Steelers allowed 299 rushing yards in their AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-14, in which Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson ran all over the Steelers, putting the game away early.
The performance from the run defense against the Ravens was the culmination of a rough closing stretch to the season for the Steelers. They lost five straight games to end a once-promising season, and during that span the Steelers allowed 131 rushing yards against the Eagles and 220 against the Ravens in the regular season before being gashed for almost 300 in the playoffs.
The addition of Harmon should help with that. He was one of the best defensive tackles in the country last season at Oregon and can defend the run and generate pressure as a pass rusher, having led the FBS in pressures from an interior defensive lineman last season.
The emphasis will be on stopping the run though. The Steelers released Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams this offseason along the defensive line and let Elandon Roberts walk at inside linebacker. Pittsburgh beefed up its defensive front with the addition of linebacker Malik Harrison in free agency, as well as the selections of Harmon, OLB Jack Sawyer, DL Yahya Black and LB Carson Bruener in an effort to shore up their run defense.
The Steelers also added defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale in free agency, throwing everything they possibly could at fixing the run defense issues that persisted late last season, leading to their demise.
They’ll be tested early and often against the run, but Harmon is most looking forward to playing Henry, who just signed a new two-year extension with the Ravens after rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
That test for Harmon won’t come until later in the season in Week 14 on the road against the Ravens and then in Week 18 at home against the Ravens. But they are matchups he has circled, wanting to go against the best of the best in an effort to prove himself.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” and the Harmon interview below.