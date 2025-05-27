Terry Bradshaw Blasts Steelers’ Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers As A ‘Joke:’ Needs To ‘Stay In California’ And ‘Chew On Bark’

Count Terry Bradshaw as “out” on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. He railed against the team’s two-month and counting wait for Rodgers to decide his future, which has bled into the start of OTA practices. Bradshaw was critical of the benefit Rodgers would offer the team, especially as he seems disinterested in being with the group right now.

“That’s a joke,” Bradshaw said on 103.7 The Buzz’s Morning Mayhem show Tuesday, joining former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton. “That is to me just a joke. What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me?”

Should he sign, Rodgers is expected to ink a one-year contract for what will likely be a short-term plan. Rodgers has said money isn’t the issue and reason why he’s yet to sign, telling the Pat McAfee Show he’s willing to play for “10 million” this year. Turning 42 before the season is over, the Steelers are unlikely to view him as anything more than a bridge to potentially drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Signing Rodgers would carry the goal of keeping the franchise afloat and in pursuit of their first playoff win since 2016.

Bradshaw isn’t buying it.

“That guy needs to stay in California,” he said. “Go somewhere and chew on bark. Whisper to the gods out there.”

Bradshaw is ribbing Rodgers for his off-field choices. He famously went on a “darkness retreat” following his final season with the Green Bay Packers to contemplate his future. He’s also advocated for the usage of Ayahuasca, a psychedelic that some believe has medicinal properties. Rodgers has also criticized pharmaceutical companies and the restrictions imposed by state governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was also controversy over Rodgers’ vaccine status. He later expressed regret for his unclear comments.

It’s not the first time Terry Bradshaw has been critical of the Steelers’ quarterback decisions. He’s defended Kenny Pickett and blamed Pittsburgh for not giving him enough talent to succeed. Last year, he was initially critical of Mike Tomlin’s decision to swap Justin Fields for Russell Wilson mid-season once Wilson recovered from a calf injury.

Still, Bradshaw conceded that Rodgers is likely to sign with the Steelers at some point before the regular season.

“I heard the same thing, Dan,” Bradshaw said when Hampton remarked Rodgers will eventually agree to a deal. “I just don’t want it.”

With or without Rodgers, Pittsburgh will hold the rest of its five OTA sessions this week and next before conducting the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp in mid-June.