Talk Of Fame Panels Agrees Steelers Won George Pickens Trade: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

The Steelers’ decision to trade George Pickens and their return compensation has divided opinion, but not with the Talk of Fame network. Many argued that the fourth-year wide receiver is worth more than a third-round pick, but nobody offered more. The Steelers accepted the Cowboys’ offer, and the Talk of Fame Network’s panel believes they won the trade.

The panel, consisting of prominent sportswriters like John McClain and Vito Stellino among other experts, concluded that the Steelers gained more than they lost, all things considered, despite Pickens’ talent. Only McClain dissented, declaring Pickens himself the winner of the trade, yet even he added, “for now”.

Clark Judge wrote the summary of the panel’s view, concluding with a warning to the Cowboys. “Be careful what you wish for”, he advised. The Steelers had their hands full trying to keep George Pickens focused and productive. Some have accused them of doing the opposite, failing to properly cultivate his talents.

But there is a point at which you have to put the fault at the feet of the individual. And if half of the reports about Pickens’ behind-the-scenes lack of professionalism are true, then it’s hard not to sympathize with the Steelers. It’s also hard to imagine the Cowboys experiencing anything much different.

The Steelers have taken their message to George Pickens in public often, but not as often as they could have. They alternated between using a soft hand and a heavy, yet on a few occasions, they let go and simply told reporters that he needs to grow up.

It was enough that the subject of Pickens’ lack of maturity with the Steelers took center stage during his Cowboys press conference. For what it’s worth, he did seem to say the right things in his first interaction with a new set of media. But this is just the very beginning, so we’ll check back in when the going gets rough.

Either way, George Pickens is now the Steelers’ Cowboys, whatever he is. Whether he is a problem or a part of the solution, or some amalgamation of both, time will tell. The Steelers simply came to the conclusion that they were better off with a third-round pick than one more year together.

Perhaps it’s worth noting that the Steelers heavily emphasized their compensatory gains for 2026. And this third-round pick in the trade is for next year’s draft, too. A lot of their actions seems to be angled toward next year—in a better quarterback class. But perhaps they also anticipate a big year in free agency, hoping to get compensatory picks now that they won’t get in the future. And if they let Pickens walk in 2026 while signing a bunch of free agents, they would lose out on compensation altogether.