T.J. Watt ‘Wants To Be Here,’ Says Alex Highsmith

In search of a new contract, T.J. Watt isn’t in Pittsburgh for the first week of OTAs. Teammate and friend Alex Highsmith says that’s no cause for concern. Speaking to reporters following Thursday’s practice, Highsmith expressed optimism a deal with Watt will get done.

“I’ve been catching up with him all offseason…he wants to be here,” Highsmith said of Watt via the Post-Gazette’s Christopher Carter. “I’m very confident they’re going to get a deal done.”

Alex Highsmith says he and TJ Watt have been talking all offseason and that he’s “very confident” a deal will get done with Watt and the #Steelers: pic.twitter.com/a87z6WPhNc — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) May 29, 2025

Pittsburgh’s front office has expressed the same confidence. Owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan have publicly stated their desire to keep Watt a “one-helmet” guy and a Steeler for the rest of his career. A long-term extension could achieve that goal.

Determining Watt’s price tag has been made more difficult by a pass rush market that’s exploded this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, Houston Texans’ Danielle Hunter, and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, the last of which completely reset the market at $40 million per season, all got paid. Others, like the Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson and Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, could follow.

Last season, Watt and Highsmith combined for 17.5 sacks. A solid number but their 2023 total of 26 is more in line with expectations of two highly paid pass rushers.

Yesterday, J.J. Watt acknowledged he has intel on his younger brother’s situation but declined to share those details publicly. It suggests the two sides aren’t close to a deal, though Pittsburgh rarely gets deals done this time of year. Under Khan, some contracts have been figured out in late June while others have waited until the end of August, right before the regular season kicks off. As was the case with Watt’s record deal in 2021, he’ll likely be waiting awhile longer.

Watt is obligated to appear for the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp June 10-12. Assuming he shows, he likely won’t practice with the rest of the team. Should his contract situation remain unresolved during training camp, Watt could hold-in as he did in ’21. That camp, he worked off to the side and never participated in team drills.

Time missed didn’t slow Watt down once the season began, tying the NFL sack record of 21.5. A silver lining should contract discussions drag on through the summer, though ideally, a deal gets done well before then.