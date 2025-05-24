Study: What Were RB Kaleb Johnson’s Worst Stats?

Today, I wanted to look at the other side of the coin to Kaleb Johnson’s best college stats. It’s rarely 100 percent sunshine and rainbows for any rookie coming into the NFL, and the goal of the article is to see what elements from 2024 that will hopefully improve as Johnson begins the next chapter of his journey.

Thankfully, there weren’t many holes in Johnson’s game as a rusher. An area that stands out more negatively was in the pass game. Here are drafted running backs PFF pass blocking grades, along with targets:

Right away, we see Johnson was below the mean in each among drafted running backs (25 qualifiers). A 38.5 PBLK grade in particular, third-worst of the group. He acknowledged this recently as a skill he wants to work on most. Recognizing the problem is of course step one, and hopefully hard work with a strong pass blocker in Jaylen Warren will pay dividends.

We also see that Johnson was targeted at a below average rate. His 25 targets tied for 17th, so not ideal receiving involvement at Iowa in 2024. The bright side is that it doesn’t seem to be an inability, which is hopefully the case. That would go a long way in getting on the field more, and his total impact considering how involved Pittsburgh’s backfield tends to be as receivers.

Scouring several numbers for the study, it was quite encouraging to find Johnson’s rushing stats in 2024 were virtually all positive. Here’s to hoping that continues, along with stepping up in passing situations, which was clearly the weaker part of his game.

If Johnson can accomplish this, it would be huge to a positive rookie year and beyond, potentially becoming a well-rounded, do-it-all back who required only a third-round pick.