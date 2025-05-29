Study: Steelers Face Offensive Scoring Drought They Must Snap

Hearing about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-standing scoring woes might not be ideal, but hey, at least this isn’t an Aaron Rodgers article. Perhaps the team’s dogged pursuit of Rodgers can be explained by the frustrations of the last six seasons. This offense has only occasionally finished average and has been more likely to be a bottom-feeder. Last year, they cracked 16th, a “good” year that featured the Steelers being held under 18 points for their final four regular season games (and Wild Card loss).

Spring is about setting goals and creating high expectations. For Pittsburgh, that should mean making a run at a top-ten scoring offense. If so, it’ll be something the Steelers haven’t achieved in literal years. The last time they reached the top ten was 2018, the final year of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown as teammates.

How does that six-year drought stack up? Below is a chart showing the last season each team finished in the top ten in scoring.

Team Year Of Last Top 10 Offense Bengals 2024 Ravens 2024 Bills 2024 Broncos 2024 Eagles 2024 Buccaneers 2024 Lions 2024 Commanders 2024 Packers 2024 Vikings 2024 Browns 2023 Dolphins 2023 Colts 2023 Cowboys 2023 Saints 2023 49ers 2023 Rams 2023 Jaguars 2022 Chiefs 2022 Seahawks 2022 Patriots 2021 Chargers 2021 Titans 2020 Raiders 2020 Steelers 2018 Falcons 2018 Bears 2018 Cardinals 2016 Giants 2015 Panthers 2015 Texans 2012 Jets 2008

Pittsburgh, as you might expect, ranks low on the list, tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. The only teams with a longer streak are company the Steelers don’t want to be near. The Arizona Cardinals (2016), New York Giants (2015), Carolina Panthers (2015), Houston Texans (2012), and New York Jets (2008).

The rest of the AFC North appears near the top of the list. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens were top ten in 2024. In fact, since 2019, they’ve made the list a combined seven times (Ravens four, Bengals three). Even the 2023 Browns reached the No. 10 spot, though they haven’t finished higher since 2007 when Derek Anderson led the attack.

There was a time when Pittsburgh’s ranking in the top ten was a given. They finished there in five straight seasons from 2014-2018 and haven’t reached there since. The 2020 season came closest, finishing 12th overall, before the bottom fell out. In Ben Roethlisberger’s final season, they ranked 21st. In 2022, they dropped to 26th, 28th in 2023, and 16th under Arthur Smith last season.

If Pittsburgh goes a seventh season without reaching the top ten, it’ll be their longest streak since a nine-year run from 1986-1994. A feat the franchise doesn’t want to match.

Of course, it’s fair to point out how well the defense has played over the same span. Since 2018, Pittsburgh has ranked in the top ten four times. But it hasn’t gotten them far enough, especially in the postseason when the defense has crumbled.

Getting into the top ten won’t be easy, and current projections have this unit finishing average, at best. But for the franchise to break its playoff win drought, a major boost in offensive output is key. There are four key stats that, if turned around, will give Pittsburgh a chance.