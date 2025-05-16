‘Still Waiting On Aaron Rodgers’ Is Steelers’ Biggest Concern, 33rd Team Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ potential addition of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be the biggest reason for optimism for the 33rd Team’s Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson. But adding Rodgers at this point after waiting on him might be the biggest reason for concern, too.

On the latest episode of 33rd Team’s “Check The Mic” podcast with Palazzolo and Monson, the pair highlighted the Steelers still waiting on Rodgers as their biggest reason for concern ahead of the 2025 season.

“The reason for concern is it’s May 15th and they are waiting on Aaron Rodgers. I mean, that is the concern is that whether or not he signs. The fact that that is the dynamic currently, that’s already the concern. Right now, your quarterback depth chart is Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson,” Monson said, according to video via the show’s account on X. “And if it isn’t that, it’s bringing in geriatric Aaron Rodgers, who snapped his Achilles after four snaps and then came back and couldn’t propel the Jets anywhere useful last season and is a giant media circus and distraction and all those kinds of things.

“There’s no good outcome to this.”

"The reason for concern is that it's May 15th, and they're still waiting on Aaron Rodgers."

The fact that it is the middle of May and the Steelers still don’t have an answer from Rodgers regarding if he is going to sign with them or not is very, very concerning. Organized Team Activities get underway on May 27 at the Steelers’ South Side facility, and they need all hands on deck there.

Granted, there’s still time between now and May 27 for Rodgers to sign, get in the building and get up to speed before taking the field, but the odds of that happening seem rather slim right now.

The Steelers have done this to themselves. They have quite a bit of confidence in Mason Rudolph as the starter, should he need to be, but the quarterback room currently doesn’t inspire much confidence overall — nor should it. The Steelers very clearly have their sights set on the 2026 NFL Draft at the quarterback position, which is a good direction to be headed in.

But they still have a 2025 season to play, and if Rodgers does join the Steelers, there is some optimism due to the pairing with Tomlin. But there is also concern due to the media circus that Rodgers will bring with him, which could be a distraction for the Steelers.

The Steelers seem willing to sign up for that, though. It’ll be interesting to watch how they deal with that and how it plays out, should Rodgers decide to sign with them.