Stephen A. Smith Starting To Question ‘Who The Hell’ Omar Khan Is After George Pickens Trade

It’s been a rather interesting Pittsburgh Steelers offseason under GM Omar Khan. Things started out with a bang with the trade for star receiver DK Metcalf, but things have really quieted down and left many scratching their heads, especially after the decision to wait for 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and then trading receiver George Pickens Wednesday morning to the Dallas Cowboys.

Coming into the offseason, there was universal faith in Khan as the Steelers’ GM. Now, some cracks are starting to show, and from the loudest pundit of them all.

That would be ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The loud, sometimes obnoxious talking head went on a bit of a rant Wednesday morning on ESPN’s First Take.

“Omar Khan, I’m getting to the point where I’m starting to ask, who the hell is this guy? Who the hell is this guy? ‘Cause I was happy for him for getting this position or what have you,” Smith said, according to video via First Take on ESPN. “But how many years do we have to wait for you guys to find a quarterback?

“You got Lamar Jackson in the division, you got Joe Burrow in the division, and you are bringing us Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. I mean, you gotta be kidding me!”

That’s how quickly things can change in the NFL, especially for a GM.

Over the last few years after taking over for Kevin Colbert, the “Khan Artist” could do no wrong, fleecing the Chicago Bears in a trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool, getting a second-round pick that ultimately turned into cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Khan also signed Russell Wilson, flipped a conditional sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields last offseason, swung a huge deal with linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency, and even nailed the last couple of drafts — at least on paper.

But he also had some misses, like striking out on WR Brandon Aiyuk last offseason, putting the Steelers in a tough situation at the position behind George Pickens, and now trading Pickens after the 2025 NFL Draft and still not having an answer at quarterback.

It has Smith fed up, leading to him publicly questioning Khan’s credentials as a GM.

Of course, Smith’s comments about Khan center more on the quarterback situation, with Smith overlooking the Steelers landing Will Howard in the sixth round of the draft. And it’s more of the same criticism of the Steelers at the QB position as they wait for a decision from Aaron Rodgers.

But Khan’s done a lot of good in a short amount of time as the Steelers’ GM, putting his stamp on the franchise with assistant GM Andy Weidl, building through the trenches and getting back to being a physical football team.

It’s still going to take some time to reboot this team on the fly. The Pickens move is just part of that.

Chances are, Smith will be singing a different tune regarding Khan — and soon.