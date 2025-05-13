Steelers Will Travel Most Miles Of Any AFC North Team In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel the 24th fewest miles among NFL teams in 2025, as the team is slated to travel 15,062 miles during the 2025 season, per a graphic by Bookie.com. While it’s one of the lowest totals across the league, it’s the highest total in the AFC North. The Cleveland Browns are right behind Pittsburgh with the 25th fewest miles at 15,028, while the Baltimore Ravens have the 30th fewest miles traveled at 10,647. The Cincinnati Bengals are the only team with under 10,000 miles this year, clocking in at 8,753.

NFL 2025-26 MILES TRAVELED The 32 NFL teams will cover a total of 625,947 miles this season, averaging 19,561 per team, and 2,301 per trip. 6 NFL teams will travel more miles than it takes to go around the world. Full Story, Team-By-Team Breakdown 🔽https://t.co/Fy1rsB6x1I pic.twitter.com/6pZY8ZjNTE — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 13, 2025

Even with the team traveling to Ireland, there aren’t many long flights for the Steelers this season. Traveling to Los Angeles to play the Chargers is the team’s longest cross-country flight. While it might be a long flight, traditionally, Steelers fans have taken over when the team plays in Los Angeles, and there should be lots of Black and Gold at SoFi Stadium.

Due to the proximity of the AFC North, none of those trips are long at all, which explains why every AFC North team ranks toward the bottom of the league in miles traveled. While the Bengals don’t travel far for their seven road games, six of them are coming against teams that made the playoffs in 2024, so it won’t be easy sledding despite not having to deal with as much travel-related fatigue. Their longest flight will be to Denver to face the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The AFC North and NFC North play each other this season, and the NFC North also had three teams that rank below Pittsburgh. There isn’t much distance between teams in those divisions either, with Pittsburgh visiting Chicago and Detroit in 2025, two relatively short trips.

It always helps a team when it isn’t bogged down as much by travel. It’s no surprise that the two Los Angeles teams lead the way in most miles traveled, and the Chargers’ schedule also includes a flight to Brazil for their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. While it’s a benefit for the Steelers that they don’t have to travel as much as some other teams around the league, it won’t really be any sort of benefit in the AFC North as Pittsburgh still outpaces the rest of the division.

That has to do with their Ireland game, and the Browns are the only other AFC North team playing internationally, as they will play in London in Week 5. That explains why their mileage is so close to the Steelers, but like the trip to Los Angeles, the Steelers should be met with a home atmosphere at Croke Park in Dublin for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.