Steelers Will Face One Of NFL’s 10 Toughest Schedules In 2025

No matter how you measure it, the Pittsburgh Steelers once again face one of the NFL’s toughest schedules in 2025. Opponents have been known for several months now, but the schedule released last night gave more context to how difficult each team’s slate really is.
If you look at traditional strength of schedule by factoring in last year’s win-loss records, the Steelers have the 10th-most difficult strength of schedule. Here is that calculation via FOX Sports and the 10 hardest schedules.
1. New York Giants – .574
2. Chicago Bears – .571
3. Detroit Lions – .571
4. Philadelphia Eagles – .561
5. Dallas Cowboys – .557
6. Green Bay Packers – .557
7. Minnesota Vikings – .557
8. Washington Commanders – .550
9. Baltimore Ravens – .533
10. Pittsburgh Steelers – .526
This is actually a slightly easier schedule based on previous year win-loss totals than they faced in 2024. The Steelers had the third-hardest schedule last year with their opponents having a combined .533 record.
If you prefer to look at Vegas win projections as the indicator for strength of schedule, which does a better job factoring in offseason moves and other current factors, the Steelers still have the ninth-hardest slate, per Warren Sharp Football Analysis.
Similar to last year, this includes one of the easiest opening slates over the first four weeks and the hardest stretch in the NFL to close the season from Weeks 12-18.
The Steelers finished second in their division last season, so they are playing the other AFC second-place teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. They also play the entire NFC North division, which was by far the strongest division in football last year with three teams over 10 wins and two teams with 14 or more wins.
Then of course the AFC North always provides a challenge. The Ravens should remain near the top of the league as they have been for several years now. The Bengals underwhelmed in 2024, but many are expecting a big bounce-back season from them, though their defense could continue to tank their chances.
No matter the odds, the Steelers seem to always find a way to nine or 10 wins and a playoff berth. If Aaron Rodgers ultimately signs with them, they are likely headed for a similar outcome in the regular season once again.