Steelers Vs. Packers Among NFL’s Most Expensive Tickets

For fans wanting to watch in person the Pittsburgh Steelers debut their “new” throwbacks in a primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers, it’s not going to be cheap. A Sunday night game that could feature QB Aaron Rodgers face the team he spent most of his career with, Steelers-Packers immediately became one of the NFL’s most expensive tickets following Wednesday’s schedule release.

As shared by ESPN’s Field Yates, the average price for a ticket to the game is $454. That ranks sixth across the NFL and second highest for a game that doesn’t involve the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the NFL’s schedule release, here are the top 10 games ranked by average purchase price on @TickPick. Half of them involve the Cowboys 🤠#Partner pic.twitter.com/hkO0QeplpP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 15, 2025

As outlined by the NFL schedule makers Thursday, the Green Bay-Pittsburgh game was landing in a primetime slot no matter what Rodgers decides. But the high ticket price is undoubtedly influenced by the possibility and probability of Rodgers signing.

Revealed by Art Rooney II immediately following the schedule release, Pittsburgh will be wearing throwback uniforms the team hadn’t worn previously. He did not reveal which they will be, but speculation and reporting indicate the Steelers will don gold helmets. Perhaps the team will wear the black and gold uniforms of the early 1960s? They will be revealed sometime in July.

Per StubHub, tickets are listed for as much as over $1,000. Cheap seats in the upper deck will run fans almost $300.

Other marquee games reflected in price tag include the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. But none top the $673 price tag on the Dallas Cowboys versus Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, a Monday night contest. Odds are, that one won’t live up to its billing.

In the Mike Tomlin era, Pittsburgh holds a 22-16 record on Sunday night games. Recent results have been more mixed, the Steelers going 5-8 since 2018. Given the hefty price tag to watch Packers-Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, it’ll hurt the soul and the wallet if Pittsburgh can’t come away with a victory.