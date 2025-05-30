Steelers Trading For Kirk Cousins Is ‘Terrible Idea,’ Thinks Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first session of OTAs is over, and they’re still lacking clarity at quarterback. Mason Rudolph is the starter right now, but the rumors about Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers persist. Recently, Rodgers dropped more hints about potentially playing in Pittsburgh. However, no deal is done yet, so anything could happen. There have also been reports that the Steelers could attempt to trade for Kirk Cousins if they don’t land Rodgers. Analyst Mike Renner thinks that’s a bad idea, though.

“I would rather have Mason Rudolph right now than Kirk Cousins,” Renner said recently on his Pushing the Pile podcast. “I think this would be a terrible idea to give up any sort of draft capital to pay Kirk Cousins any sort of money whatsoever at this point in time. He’s 36, he’ll be 37 in August. His arm was too weak for a dome.

“His arm is not strong enough to play in the, it’s the most demanding arm strength division in the NFL. You have four northern outdoor stadiums in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Pittsburgh. Obviously, in Pittsburgh, where it’s one of if not the most demanding in terms of arm-strength stadium in the NFL.”

There are several factors that might stand in the way of the Steelers trading for Cousins. His contract might be the biggest obstacle. Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons gave Cousins a massive four-year, $180 million deal. That included $100 million guaranteed. With three years still left on that contract, Cousins carries a price tag that his level of play doesn’t justify.

Cousins didn’t even make it through the full season with the Falcons last year, getting benched toward the end of the season. In 14 starts in 2024, he threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Father Time and a 2023 Achilles tear might’ve sapped Cousins of his powers.

Also, as Renner notes, the Falcons play in a dome. Their home games aren’t affected by the weather. That is not the case for the Steelers. In the AFC North, bad weather is expected. At this point in his career, he might not be a good fit for Pittsburgh.

Combine all of that with the fact that the Steelers would likely have to give up draft capital to acquire Cousins, and the deal might not seem like the best move for them. They’ve stated that they believe in Rudolph as their starter. If the Steelers don’t sign Rodgers, then they might decide to stick with what they’ve got at quarterback.

While their ceiling likely wouldn’t be very high in that situation, the Steelers have won games with Rudolph before. There might be more risk associated with a trade for Cousins, which could cause them to avoid making that deal. However, if the Falcons were willing to eat much of the remaining money on Cousins’ contract, then perhaps the deal would be more beneficial for the Steelers. It’s not totally out of the question yet.