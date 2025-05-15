Steelers To Debut ‘New And Different’ Throwback Uniforms Against Packers In Week 8

The NFL updated its uniform policy this offseason to allow teams to wear alternate or throwback jerseys up to four times. Right on cue, Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II says the team is ready to unveil a new throwback jersey.

“We’re gonna have a new throwback uniform this year, which we are going to wear for the Packers game,” Rooney said in a one-on-one sitdown with Missi Matthews via Steelers.com. “We’re gonna unveil that uniform, I guess, sometime in July. And so that’ll be new and different.”

The game against the Packers will be held under the lights at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

According to recent reports, the Steelers are one of several teams that have a new helmet in the works. That would presumably be a helmet for this “new and different” uniform they are set to unveil.

“We are going to have a new throwback uniform this year, and with a new helmet to go with it,” Rooney said via Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. “It’ll be fun to wear our throwbacks against one of the older franchises in the league – that just seems to be appropriate.”

The Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are two of the most storied franchises in league history. The Packers have the most total championships if you include the pre-Super Bowl era, and the Steelers are tied for the most Lombardi trophies in the modern era.

The Packers have some pretty unique throwback jerseys, so it would be fun to have a matchup with an ode to the early days of the NFL.

Here are some of the Packers’ throwbacks that could possibly make an appearance if they coordinate for Week 8. Only this time, Aaron Rodgers might end up in Black and Gold with the Steelers.

The Steelers have some pretty memorable throwbacks over the years, like the infamous bumblebee jerseys that evoke mixed emotions from fans across the NFL.

It would be pretty fun to go back to some of the 1970s throwback uniforms, like these from Teresa Varley on X.

'Those guys still take pride in what they did, and we take pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers. That is what makes this organization so special, the true tradition.' – @_TJWatt on wearing the Throwback Jersey More: https://t.co/fkOIrTCY9D pic.twitter.com/EiLgHGFxm5 — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) May 31, 2018

Along with the new throwback uniforms, Rooney said they will be wearing color rush late in the year, likely against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Which jersey do you think the Steelers are going to unveil?