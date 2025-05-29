Steelers Stock Watch – WR Roman Wilson

Player: WR Roman Wilson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Second-year WR Roman Wilson has reportedly looked good in shorts, so far, and that’s all we have to go on. It might not be much, but it’s what we have up to this point. After spending most of his rookie season sidelined, the former third-round pick could have a big role this upcoming season.

Does it matter how good Roman Wilson might look during OTAs? Well, not really, not unless it’s indicative of how he’ll look in games. Wide receivers are naturally favored in non-contact team settings, so it’s easier to look the part. At the same time, we can’t penalize a player for being unable to do something before its time.

We can only get a sense of Roman Wilson up to this point based on first-hand reports and teammate and coach observations of him during the first week of OTAs, as well as a small sampling of pictures and videos, which tell us little of practical value. Perhaps, physically, he might look a little more durable, which would certainly be a good thing.

As, indeed, Wilson’s biggest hurdle to contributing in 2024 was his health. Had he not missed virtually all of training camp, the Steelers likely don’t put him on the back burner. And we likely don’t hear stories about how they didn’t feel like he had the feel for the offense. That may have been so, if true, because he simply didn’t get the physical reps necessary. That’s especially important for rookies.

But this is a new year and a new opportunity for Roman Wilson. He is healthy, and he approached this offseason understanding that he has to improve his durability. If he stays healthy, then he can show that he has the tools to make some plays.

There is, of course, a rather sizeable opportunity out in front of him. After trading George Pickens, the Steelers need a No. 2 WR to step up, and Roman Wilson is a top candidate. It’s basically him, Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods, or someone not on the roster. But I don’t think he can show enough in the spring to prevent the Steelers from bringing in a significant veteran if that is their intention.

