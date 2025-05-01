Steelers Stock Watch – WR Robert Woods

Player: WR Robert Woods

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: After passing on wide receiver in the draft, the Steelers signed veteran Robert Woods. While they signed him to slightly more than veteran minimum, he is likely not a high priority. The Steelers even waited until the compensatory window closed to sign him, despite his contract being too low to qualify. He will add depth to the position but is not guaranteed playing time. They have some young wide receivers they are developing and would probably be happy to see them earn Woods’ snaps.

Exactly what the Steelers signing Robert Woods means for the wide receiver room, we have yet to find out. Nobody has spoken since they made the move on Monday, so their thinking is not clear. After passing on wide receiver, they seemed content at the position.

Most likely, this is simply a move to shore up depth and provide a slight insurance policy. We don’t know the details of Woods’ contract with the Steelers yet and any guarantees it may include. I’m guessing it’s probably not very much, and he may not even have a guaranteed roster spot.

Beyond Woods, the Steelers have DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller at wide receiver. Most of that might not read like murderer’s row, but it’s not like Woods has been killing it lately.

Over the past two years in Houston, Robert Woods caught 60 passes for 629 yards and one touchdown. Last season, Steelers fourth-year WR Calvin Austin III caught 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns.

Woods did do some kick returning for the Texans last year, but I don’t see the Steelers viewing him as that option. They already tried out a 33-year-old washed-up kick returner just last season with Cordarrelle Patterson.

Short of the Steelers completely guaranteeing his contract, though, Robert Woods will likely have to earn his place here. That means not just on the roster, but on the depth chart and in the locker room. Unless they primarily brought him in to be a sage veteran, a mascot they can tap before exiting the tunnel.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?