Steelers Stock Watch – RB Trey Sermon

Reasoning: The Steelers signed veteran RB Trey Sermon to the 90-man roster following a tryout, adding competition to the room. He joins Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Cordarrelle Patterson, and rookie Kaleb Johnson as likely roster contenders. Despite being a former third-round pick, he hasn’t played extensively over his four-year career.

The Steelers invited veteran RB Trey Sermon for a tryout during rookie minicamp, signing him later to a contract. Now on the 90-man roster, he is in position to compete for a spot on the 53 later this year. But this is his fourth team in five years, having spent the past two in Indianapolis.

Originally out of Oklahoma by way of Ohio State, Trey Sermon entered the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. A third-round pick in 2021, he only played one season with his original team. After spending part of the 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he has since played for the Colts.

Yet throughout all of that time, Sermon has only amassed 468 offensive snaps. More than half of that did come just last season, logging 245 snaps. Sermon recorded 56 rushing attempts, gaining 159 yards for a 2.8-yard average. In his career, he has 134 rushes for 505 yards and three touchdowns, two of which he scored last year.

Sermon has not had a distinguished NFL career, and he doesn’t offer much special teams value, either. He will have an uphill battle to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster, but now he has his foot in the door. More realistically, he could find himself competing for a spot on the practice squad.

For the moment, the Steelers have Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson as their lead backs. They also have Kenneth Gainwell, signed via free agency, and Cordarrelle Patterson, who returns from last season. Many anticipate that Patterson will not make the team, but for now, he is their kick returner. Trey Sermon returned one kick in his career.

